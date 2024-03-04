Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Announces Rs 1,500 Per Month To Women In 18-60 Age Group

This was one of the 10 ‘guarantees’ promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly polls.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the 44th meeting of Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. (ANI Photo)

Congress Ki Guarantee: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh implemented what it termed as one of the 10 ‘guarantees’ promised by the party ahead of the assembly polls.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the state government will give Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years from the next financial year.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu while addressing the media in Shimla said that Rs 800 crore would be spent on the initiative, “Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna” annually, and over five lakh women would be covered under it adding that with this, five out of 10 poll promises have been fulfilled and reiterated that the old pension scheme was restored benefitting 1.36 lakh employees of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sukhu said he is happy that his government has closed the doors to corruption and gave the money to the women of the state.

“We are starting the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana today. All girls above 18 years of age will get Rs 18,000 per annum. This was an ambitious scheme and I am happy that we closed the doors to corruption and gave the money to these girls,” CM Sukhu was quoted by ANI as saying.

