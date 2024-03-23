'I Will Expose Him...' Says Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar After Being Presented In Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was presented in Rouse Avenue Court, where he made a startling statement at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, asserting his intent to become a key government

New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was presented in Rouse Avenue Court, where he made a startling statement at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, asserting his intent to become a key government witness against K Kavita. Chandrashekhar, amidst proceedings, vowed to expose Kavita and her associates, notably targeting prominent political figure Kejriwal. He emphasized his determination to ensure accountability, citing evidence, including revealed chats. This development adds a dramatic twist to the ongoing legal saga, potentially reshaping the trajectory of the case.

#WATCH | At Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar says, “I will expose him, I will become an approver against Kejriwal and his team. I will make sure he is brought to task.” pic.twitter.com/PEm0sETP3s — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

A day after a Delhi court sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement, senior AAP leader and minister Atishi alleged that the money trail was found in the BJP’s account and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ED to ‘arrest’ BJP national president JP Nadda.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi asserted that, till date, no money trail has been found connected to any AAP leader.

“In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, CBI and ED investigations have been going on for the past two years. In these two years, a question has come up again and again Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of AAP,” Atishi said.

She further said that Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on the basis of one person’s (Sharad Chandra Reddy) word.

“Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the same case two days ago on the basis of the statement of just one person, Sharat Chandra Reddy. He is the owner of Aurobindo Pharma. He was summoned on November 9, 2022 for questioning. He clearly said that he never met or spoke with Arvind Kejriwal and has nothing to do with AAP,” she said.

“As soon as he said that, he was arrested the next day by the ED. After being in jail for several months, he changed his statement. He said that he met Arvind Kejriwal and spoke with him over the excise policy matter. He was granted bail as soon as he said that. But where is the money? Where is the money trail?” she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

