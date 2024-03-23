NationalPolitics

Kejriwal Seeks Police Officers Removal From Security For Alleged Misconduct; Court Orders To Preserve CCTV Footage

New Delhi: A local court has directed the preservation of CCTV camera footage following a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The plea was made in an attempt to address alleged misconduct by a Delhi Police officer responsible for security in the court premises. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja acknowledged the application submitted by Kejriwal, highlighting concerns over the behavior of ACP AK Singh, the officer in question.

“Application has been filed on behalf of the accused (Kejriwal) stating that the security staff/in-charge responsible for bringing him for production before the court, namely ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) AK Singh, is unnecessarily harsh and mishandled the people around the courtroom,” Special Judge Kaveri Baweja noted.

Kejriwal’s application, submitted on Friday, included objections to the Enforcement Directorate’s request for custody. Despite this, the court decided to extend Kejriwal’s custody until March 28 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The plea also mentioned an incident involving co-accused Manish Sisodia, where a written complaint was lodged against the officer.

In response to Kejriwal’s request for the officer’s removal or replacement, the judge ordered the preservation of CCTV footage. According to media reports,  when Kejriwal was produced before the court, which was jam-packed with lawyers, litigants and security personnel, the ACP allegedly misbehaved with several people while trying to prevent them from entering the court.




