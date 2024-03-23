MEA Lodges Strong Protest Against German Foreign Ministry; Summons German Diplomat

The Ministry of External Affairs has summoned a German diplomat over the remarks of the German foreign ministry on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, tensions between Germany and India have somewhat escalated as the German Foreign Ministry’s remarks on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sparked a diplomatic uproar yesterday. Notably, the contentious statement from the German Foreign Ministry has prompted India to summon Georg Enzweiler, Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in Delhi, for explanations.

MEA Lodges Strong Protest

According to ministry sources, the MEA lodged a strong protest with the German envoy over the ‘blatant interference’ in India’s internal matters by the country’s foreign office. Enzweiler was seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs office in the national capital’s South Block. The visit by the envoy came on the heels of the German Foreign Ministry issuing an official statement on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, which includes making use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him,” the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry said earlier.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was remanded to ED custody for seven days until March 28 on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency for alleged money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

In its arguments before the court, the ED alleged that the CM of Delhi is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from businessmen. The agency further claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the excise policy. The ED counsel claimed that Vijay Nair, who was the media in charge of AAP, was working for Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after the Delhi CM was produced on Friday following his arrest on Thursday night by the central agency. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

AAP’s Plan Of ‘Gherao’

Notably, the AAP has planned a ‘gherao’ at the prime minister’s residence on March 26 to register its protest against Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED, the party’s leader Gopal Rai said on Friday. For the uninformed, two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

