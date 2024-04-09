Home

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Moon Sighting Date And Time Live Updates: India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE To Sight Shawwal Crescent

Eid is a very auspicious festival for Muslims across the world. In India, Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 is expected to be observed on April 10 or 11 this year.

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner and Muslims throughout India, Pakistan, Australia, Singapore, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries are bracing to sight the new crescent moon on the evening of Tuesday, April 09, 2024. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, after the sighting of the new moon or crescent moon. The date of Eid celebration depends on the Shawwal crescent moon sighting. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar have declared that Eid will be celebrated on April 10. However, Eid al-Fitr 2024 is expected to be observed on April 10 or 11 in India.

Experts think that the total solar eclipse might have impacted the moon sighting in the Arab countries. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s two holiest mosques, announced Monday that Eid al-Fitr will begin on Wednesday. “Supreme Court declares tomorrow the last day of #Ramadan and Wednesday the first day of #Eid Al-Fitr,” the official Saudi Press Agency stated.







