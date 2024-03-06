Indian Filmmaker Anoushka Agrawal Makes Waves in US with Short Film “Pleats”

Get ready to be introduced to a serious talent in Indian filmmaking: Anoushka Agrawal, a Mumbai-bred, New York-based filmmaker whose short film “Pleats” is captivating audiences and critics alike at film festivals across the United States. This powerful and poignant story is not only a milestone in Anoushkas career as a writer, producer, and director, but its also sparking important conversations about family, secrets, and second chances.

Cast & crew of Pleats

A Story that Resonates

“Pleats” delves into the complex emotions surrounding a 70-year-old woman, Gayatri, who confesses to having an extramarital affair. As her world turns upside down with judgment and rejection from her family, her only ally is her granddaughter Meera, a young woman with her own secret. This intergenerational tale, woven with sensitivity and nuance, explores themes of acceptance, communication, and the unexpected bonds that can blossom in the face of adversity.

Since its premiere, “Pleats” has been selected for the prestigious Boston International Film Festival, as well as the Bensenville Short Film Festival, and is creating a buzz on the US festival circuit. Audiences have lauded the film for its compelling narrative, impactful performances, gripping dialogue and Anoushkas adept handling of a delicate subject. Critics have praised her “assured filmmaking” and “poignant storytelling,” highlighting her as a talent to watch.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Anoushkas Journey

Anoushkas passion for filmmaking is evident in her dedication to crafting meaningful stories. Her production experience spans commercial, scripted, and documentary filmmaking across Mumbai, San Francisco, and New York. She associate-produced 12 docuseries with MasterClass, including classes with the Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, Richard Branson, and Indra Nooyi. She currently writes and produces branded campaigns and commercial video content with agencies in New York and LA, and has previously interned with renowned development and executive production teams on Emmy-nominated TV shows and movies at Disney+ Hotstar, Roy Kapur Films and MTV.

Her background in writing and editing for Mumbai-based publication Homegrown Media, and for Impact, a New York-based social justice-focused social media platform with over 2.9 million followers, amongst others, has helped her bring a unique perspective to “Pleats”, a film that resonates with audiences across cultures and generations.

Speaking on the success Anoushka Agrawal said, “Im incredibly grateful for the response to Pleats. It was important for me to tell a story that sparked conversation about topics still considered taboo in India, like infidelity and queerness, and its an honour to see my film connect with audiences in the US and India alike. As a storyteller, I believe in the power of film to bring people together and foster understanding. Im excited to see where this journey takes me and to continue sharing stories that move and inspire.”

Anoushka’s talent, combined with her dedication to impactful storytelling, makes her a force to be reckoned with. Keep in touch with Anoushka and her upcoming projects and work at www.anoushkaagrawal.com.