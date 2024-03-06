Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Announce 10-Point Poll Pledge For Unemployed Youth

The Congress Election Committee (CEC), led by Kharge, is expected to convene a meeting on Thursday to select candidates for several states, including Kerala and Karnataka.

Congress is all set to begin its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next week.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to announce a 10-point poll pledge for the nation’s youth and jobless population at a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. This is being done in an attempt to gather the country’s youth ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Reports suggest that the Congress MP could make the announcements regarding the electoral pledges during the rally that he and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be addressing in the Badnawar District of Madhya Pradesh Wednesday.

List Of Congress Candidates To Be Out Soon

As the election season approaches, the Congress Election Committee (CEC), led by Kharge, is expected to convene meet on Thursday to select candidates for several states, including Kerala and Karnataka. Thus far, the BJP has declared 195 candidates.

The Congress Working Committee will also be considering a draft of the party’s manifesto that was developed by a panel assigned to prepare it for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress May Release Party Manifesto

The manifesto committee’s chairman, led by former finance minister P Chidambaram, announced that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will receive the draft report.

“The draft manifesto is ready. The Congress Working Committee will now get it. After the manifesto is finalized, it will become the party document for the Congress. We will give this draft to the Congress President tomorrow,” Chidambaram declared on Tuesday.

Campaign For Lok Sabha Elections

According to reports, Congress is prepared to begin its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next week, targeting a variety of age groups. Congress will also be putting up hoardings that guarantee farmers’ legal access to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The BJP had earlier promised, if elected to power, to provide farmers a legal guarantee of MSP foreseeing the farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” March.

If elected to power, the Congress has pledged to carry out a caste census across the country. The Congress has engaged one lakh Booth Level Agents (BLA) to bolster the electoral campaign. This year’s Lok Sabha elections are probably going to take place in April or May.

Strategic Preparations For The Elections

This strategic move by the Congress came at a time when youth unemployment rates continue to surge across the state, posing a significant challenge for policymakers and political leaders alike. By placing a spotlight on this critical issue and offering concrete solutions, Rahul Gandhi aims to galvanize support and position the Congress party as the torchbearer of youth-centric governance.

Reports state that the electoral agenda proposed by the Congress leader will encompass a range of initiatives tailored specifically to empower and uplift the youth population dealing with joblessness. While details of the pledge remain guarded, speculation suggests that it will encompass measures aimed at fostering employment opportunities, enhancing skill development programs, and providing financial assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs.

