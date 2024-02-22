IPL Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Under Police Radar After Model Dies By Suicide In Surat, Summons Issued

Surat police have issued an inquiry summons to Abhishek Sharma, a prominent Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer, following his alleged association with the suicide of 28-year-old model Tania Singh. Abhishek Sharma, who represents the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise, has been called for an inquiry as he was reportedly the last person to receive a call from Tania, according to the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police VR Malhotra mentioned that initial investigations suggest a friendship between Tania Singh and the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder, Abhishek Sharma. Investigators uncovered a message sent by Tania to Sharma on WhatsApp, which remained unanswered. An Indian Express report revealed that Abhishek Sharma had blocked Tania’s phone number and was unresponsive to her messages on social media.

ACP VR Malhotra said “We have so far learned this much that Abhishek Sharma was in friendship with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation.”

Tania Singh was discovered hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in Surat’s Vesu area. Her body was discovered by her father, Bhanwar Singh, on Monday morning when he went to wake her up. With no suicide note found at the scene, authorities are diligently piecing together clues to comprehend the circumstances surrounding her death.

The reports also indicate a close relationship between Tania and Sharma, with several photos of them together surfacing on the internet. The police, considering the high-profile nature of the case, are exploring the possibility of a romantic angle to the situation. They are meticulously examining all evidence and statements to unravel the events leading up to Tania’s tragic demise.

The 28-year-old model and fashion designer, who lived with her parents, had a significant fan following on various social media platforms.

An all-rounder, Abishek Sharma started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals after he was bought by the franchise for RS. 55 lakh at the auction table. He was transferred to the SRH in 2019 and the Hyderabad-based franchise purchased him back in the 2022 mega auction for a whopping Rs. 6.5 crore. Sharma was also part of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team that was led by Prithwi Shaw and featured Shubman Gill.