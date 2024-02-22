CJI DY Chandrachud Reveals His Diet, Fitness Routine; Highlights Importance Of Holistic Lifestyle

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, CJI DY Chandrachud has been an inspiration for a lot of people, especially those in the profession of law and the legal stalwart has a lot of popularity on social media. In a latest media interaction, during the inauguration of the AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre in the premises of the Supreme Court of India, CJI DY Chandrachud revealed his diet and his fitness routine. He also spoke about the importance of a holistic lifestyle, for the judges and their immediate families and also for their staff members. Read to know more…

CJI DY Chandrachud Reveals His Diet, Fitness Mantra

As mentioned earlier, the Chief Justice of India has spoken about his diet and his fitness routine for everyday. CJI DY Chandrachud has revealed that he has been following a vegan diet and that he also wakes up early each morning, to practice yoga. In his words, “I practice yoga. I woke up at 3:30 this morning to do yoga. Additionally, I have been following a vegan diet for the last 5 months. I am trying to focus on a holistic pattern of life, which begins with what you eat, of course, and what you put into your system.”

Chief Justice Of India Highlights Importance Of Holistic Lifestyle

Highlighting the importance of a holistic lifestyle for the judges, their immediate families and the staff members of the apex court, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “I underwent Panchakarma about a year ago, and I am looking forward to doing it again now, as it is the turn of the season. However, we have over 2000 staff members in the Supreme Court, including our colleagues, all 34 judges who bear tremendous stress in their daily work, leading to a heavy workload of files. I believe it’s important to consider a holistic lifestyle, not just for the judges and their immediate families, but also for the staff members. Through them, we can propagate this message for the rest of the country.”

AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre Inaugurated In Supreme Court Premises

On inaugurating the AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre in the Supreme Court premises, the Chief Justice of India has spoken about the benefits of traditional Ayurveda and has said that unveiling the holistic centre in Supreme Court is in a way, for the entire nation. He said, “On the benefits of traditional Ayurveda, I am deeply grateful to all the doctors and Ayush. They have a wonderful facility at Saket, and now we are bringing this to the Supreme Court. Each of the doctors who contributed to this has scientifically prepared this facility. We are unveiling this to the Supreme Court and, through it, to the entire nation.”

