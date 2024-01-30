Kolkata: Kolkata, the city of joy witnessed an extraordinary sight today as the official Team Argentina Football Bus cruised through its iconic streets, leaving a trail of bewilderment and excitement in its wake. From the bustling streets of Esplanade, Kalighat, Yuva Bharti Stadium the bus sparked curiosity and ignited passionate speculations.Theories abound, each weaving a narrative as captivating as the next. Could it be a that the team is coming to Kolkata? A carefully planned scouting mission, or a potential collaboration with a local team? Some suggest a friendly exhibition match, while others envision a cultural exchange program. The possibilities seem endless, keeping the city on the edge of its collective seat.As the bus continues its enigmatic journey, the anticipation grows. What message does it carry? The answer, it seems, will only be revealed in time. Until then, Kolkata basks in the afterglow of this unique encounter, cherishing the memory of the phantom bus that has brought a touch of international footballing magic to its vibrant streets.Stay tuned, football enthusiasts! The plot thickens and the streets of Kolkata hold the key to unravelling this captivating mystery.