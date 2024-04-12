Jammu And Kashmir Will Get Statehood Soon, Time Not Far For Assembly Polls: PM Modi in Udhampur

Udhampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a political rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur and said the time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood and all will be able to share dreams with MLA and ministers.

PM Modi said, “Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy in creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers…”

#WATCH | J&K: Addressing a public rally in Udhampur, PM Modi says, "Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy in creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be…

PM Modi trained gun at the Congress during the rally and said the grand old party says Ram Mandir is an election issue for BJP.

PM Modi said, “Congress says Ram Mandir is an election issue for BJP. I want to say that Ram Mandir was never an election issue, nor it will ever become an election issue. The struggle for Ram temple was going on even before the birth of the BJP… When foreign invaders destroyed our temples, the people of India fought to save their religious places. The leaders of Congress and its allies lived in big bungalows but when it came to changing the tent of Ram Lalla, they used to turn their backs…”

He said the people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country.

“They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the court and who is on bail, they visit the house of such a criminal and enjoys cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country. The law does not stop anyone from eating anything but the intentions of these people are something else. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So just like Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan,” he said.

PM Modi said that the Congress, National Conference, PDP and all other parties want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to those old days. “No one has caused as much damage to Jammu and Kashmir as these family-run parties have done,” he said.







