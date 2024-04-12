Omar Abdullah To Contest Baramulla Lok Sabha Seat, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi From Srinagar

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is set to contest elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, as announced by the National Conference in Friday. This move comes as NC president Farooq Abdullah confirmed Omar Abdullah as the party’s candidate for the north Kashmir seat. Additionally, the party revealed that Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a prominent Shia leader, will be contesting from Srinagar, a constituency historically held by the NC. With these strategic candidate selections, the NC aims to strengthen its presence in key regions of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming elections.

Notably, the Congress has named Lal Singh as its candidate from Udhampur to take on Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

#WATCH | Srinagar: On the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Former J&K CM and NC leader Farooq Abdullah says, "Omar Abdullah will contest the elections from North Kashmir and Aga Ruhullah will contest from Central Kashmir." pic.twitter.com/6ZmRWYf1Nt — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

Addressing a presser, Omar abdullah said, “my assembly constituency is now part of Baramulla. All candidates are proxy of BJP, Tarun Chugh meeting Sajad lone and Altaf Bukhari is the proof.

If BJP claims were strong then they should have fielded there own candidates not contest through proxies. And if they didn’t fortify their deposits I will will leave politics.”

Polling in Srinagar and Baramulla will take place in the fourth (May 13) and fifth (May 20) phases, during the Lok Sabha elections. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh have a total of six Lok Sabha seats. Three seats are in Kashmir, two in Jammu and one in Ladakh.Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir are — Anantnag-Rajouri, Baramulla, and Srinagar. In Jammu — Udhampur and Jammu and one Ladakh.







