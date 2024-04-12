Haryana Announces Paid Holiday For Employees From Other States On Polling Day

The paid holiday will be applicable on the polling day in their respective parliamentary constituencies if their vote is registered in their home state.

Gurugram: In a move to encourage voter participation in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections, the Haryana Government has declared a paid holiday for employees from neighbouring states working in various government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions under the state’s jurisdiction. The announcement, detailed in a notification by the Office of the Chief Secretary, extends this benefit to individuals who are natives of neighbouring states but are employed in Haryana.

This provision also includes workers in factories, shops, commercial establishments, and private enterprises. The paid holiday will be applicable on the polling day in their respective parliamentary constituencies if their vote is registered in their home state. “Additionally, employees and workers of various factories, shops, commercial, and private establishments located in Haryana who are registered voters in the aforementioned states/UTs will be entitled to a paid holiday under Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to exercise their franchise.”

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav highlighted the staggered election dates across the country, with Haryana’s elections scheduled for May 25.

Polling dates for other states:

Uttar Pradesh: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024

Uttarakhand: April 19, 2024

Rajasthan: April 19 and April 26, 2024

NCT Delhi: May 25, 2024

Himachal Pradesh: June 1, 2024

Punjab: June 1, 2024

UT Chandigarh: June 1, 2024

Emphasizing that employees from other states will receive paid leave solely on their polling day, this initiative aims to facilitate voter turnout and civic engagement during the electoral process.







