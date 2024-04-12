Who Is Gopichand Thotakura, The First Indian Pilot To Venture Into Space As Tourist

An entrepreneur and pilot, Gopichand Thotakura now joins a distinguished lineup of 31 candidates who have flown beyond the Karman line, the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.

Who Is Gopichand Thotakura

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, Indian pilot Gopichand Thotakura is all set to become the first national to venture into space as a tourist. He has been selected as part of the crew for Blue Origin’s New Shephard-25 (NS-25) mission and will make a journey beyond the Earth’s atmosphere along with five other candidates.

A graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science, Thotakura’s passion for flight saw him defy conventional norms and he learnt to pilot aircraft before mastering the art of driving.

Aerospace company Blue Origin: All You Need to Know

The development comes after the Aerospace company Blue Origin released the name of its six-person crew to embark on its NS-25 mission. What is interesting to note that it is the 25th mission in the program’s history and the seventh time people will fly on the New Shepard spacecraft. Till now, the new Shepard program has carried 31 people beyond the Karman line, an imaginary boundary recognised internationally as the beginning of space.

Born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Gopi Thotakura is the co-founder of Preserve Life Corp, a wellness centre near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, Gopi Thotakura studied Aviation Management at Emirates Aviation University in Dubai.

A former captain at VSR Ventures, an aviation consultant in Delhi, and a security coordinator at Touch-N-Go Productions in Florida, Gopi Thotakura was also the President of ERAU Unicef, according to his Facebook bio.

Now a pilot and aviator, Gopi Thotakura learned to fly before he even learned to drive.

Gopi Thotakura can now fly various types of aircraft – commercial jets, bush planes, aerobatic planes, seaplanes, gliders, and even hot air balloons. Mr Thotakura has also served as an international medical jet pilot.







