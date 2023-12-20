Jamnabai Narsee Campus Hosts Inclusive Sports Day Uniting Differently Abled Children From Across The City

To celebrate inclusivity and camaraderie, Ms. Urvashi Thacker & Mr. Jairaj Thacker of the Narsee Monjee Educational Trust hosted the 20th Sports Meet for Differently Abled Children on the Jamnabai Narsee Playground.

Mr. Boman Irani with Trustee Mr. Sujay Jairaj at the 20th Sports Meet for Differently Abled Children hosted by the Narsee Monjee Educational Trust

Actor Boman Irani attended the event amidst a supportive audience of parents, teachers, and students from over 52 schools across Mumbai. He witnessed more than 1,400 students’ enthusiastic participation and applauded their spirit of sportsmanship.

Mr. Boman Irani with Ms. Urvashi Thacker and Mr. Jairaj Thacker

Conceptualized by Trustee Ms. Urvashi Thacker in 2002, this distinctive meet aims to create special opportunities for the special. “Each year I am inspired by the enthusiasm and resilience that these children innately possess. It is a remarkable day of joy, inspiration & competition,” says Ms. Urvashi Thacker.

Managing Trustee Mr. Jairaj Thacker mentions, “We consider ourselves fortunate to be able to host this event year after year. The differently abled children gather for a day of fun & shared experiences. One can witness the heartwarming display of sportsmanship, determination & talent. We hope to gain deeper insights and make it a better experience with each passing year.”

The event began with a synchronized March-Past of contingents from all participating schools followed by one of the highlights i.e., the ‘Mallakhambh’ performance by students of the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind. The Athletes’ Oath was taken by the winners of the previous year. The Torch Run was followed by varied athletic as well as festive races, depending on the capabilities of the students.

Guest of Honour Mr. Boman Irani says, “This Sports Meet was extraordinary. It is events like these that challenge preconceived notions and redefine what it means to achieve greatness. I commend the Narsee Monjee Educational Trust for promoting a more inclusive, understanding and accepting society.”

Trustee Mr. Sujay Jairaj says, “This day is a celebration of remarkable human spirit and athletic prowess. It symbolizes the pursuit of equality in sports. It makes me immensely happy to know that this event provides a platform where ability knows no boundaries.”

All the students who participated in this Sports Meet were differently challenged – the visually impaired, the hearing impaired, the physically challenged and the intellectually challenged. They were assisted in their sports activities on this day by Jamnabai Narsee students who volunteered wholeheartedly and made this event enjoyable for them.

This benchmark event’s success each year is attributed to the support of dedicated teachers who accompany their students to enable them to participate in the Sports Meet. Their efforts extend far beyond the classroom, as they not only impart knowledge but also foster a sense of inclusion, belonging, and self-confidence in their students, helping them reach their full potential.

Every student was presented a gift and a participation certificate to commemorate their sporting spirit. Winners were awarded medals, certificates and trophies.

Social Media

Instagram: @jamnabai.narsee.school

Website: www.jns.ac.in