Que by M Unveils 18K Gold Active Wear Collection: Fusion of Fashion Active wear Collection

Bengaluru-based brand Que by M – well-known for affordable millennial jewellery is foraying into the Active Wear jewellery market with 18K Gold offerings. The idea behind this collection is to appeal to fitness enthusiasts with the motto of ‘Looking good while working out‘.Que by M has carefully designed attractive and sturdy pieces that do not get in the way of work outs, striking a balance between fashion and function. The collection has the durability of 18 carat gold jewellery and the versatility of lightweight patterns. Visit: quebym.com.

Que by M Active Jewellery: “Style in Motion”

“Our new Active Wear collection is designed for mobility. The pieces are robust, hypoallergenic, and designed to tackle heavy workout sessions while still looking your golden best, “said Que by M CEO Jyothi Jain. “Our smartwatch buttons and charms are perfect accessories to gift yourself for every milestone achieved. These pieces serve as reminders and motivators to stay consistent with your routine,” she added.

Most people ponder over their resolutions as the New Year approaches. And getting in shape is the frontrunner in most lists. Que by M’s active wear collection is curated to ensure the wearer looks their best during workouts while motivating and reinforcing a fitness regimen. The collection contains bracelets, earrings, studs, and pendants available at www.quebym.com.