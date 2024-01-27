Kansai Nerolac Transforms the City of Ayodhya with Shades of Spirituality and Grandeur

The theme of ‘transformation’ creates a positive atmosphere complimenting the spiritual aura of Ayodhya

Part of the ‘Paint My City’ project in Ayodhya

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL), one of Indias leading paint companies, announces the successful completion of a monumental project – the painting of the 16-kilometre Ayodhya Dham stretch, as part of the Paint My City project. This significant endeavour includes painting of the revered Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Janmbhumi Path, symbolically leading to the sacred site of the Ram Mandir. Kansai Nerolac took on the responsibility, with due approval from Ayodhya Development Authority, to enhance the visual appeal of the surroundings and creating a fitting atmosphere for the historic occasion of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

The 16-kilometer stretch has undergone a meticulous painting process, depicting the essence of spirituality, culture, and reverence that surrounds Ayodhya Dham. It has crafted a visual narrative on the roads, with each stroke and colour capturing the rich tapestry of Ayodhyas cultural heritage. With more than 300 individuals involved including contractors, architects and painters, this was one of the momentous projects carried out by Kansai Nerolac.

The colour palette used, which consists of exclusive Nerolac shades of Fantan (Code: 2079P),Caramel (Code: 2753T) and Linen Cream (Code: 2742P), compliments the spiritual aura of Ayodhya, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the entire stretch. The project aims to create an immersive experience for pilgrims and visitors alike, setting the tone for the spiritual journey towards the Ram Mandir.

With the theme of ‘Transformation’, the intent was to use paint products that create a positive atmosphere with colour and art. Utilising cutting-edge paint technology, Kansai Nerolac will ensure durability and longevity of the paintwork, offering protection against weathering and environmental factors.

With a legacy of 100 years, Kansai Nerolac has been a part of cultural growth and development of India. With the completion of the Ayodhya Dham Project, they have added another feather to the cap. In the coming months, the company will work closely with the government body for the next phases of development and beautification of Ayodhya.

About Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL), now in its 103rd year, has been at the forefront of paint manufacturing pioneering a wide spectrum of quality paints. Kansai Nerolac is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints with a net revenue of Rs. 7081 Crores (FY 2022 – 23). As a consolidated subsidiary of the Osaka-headquartered Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., it brings together rich Indian traditions and cutting-edge Japanese technology. The company has eight strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country.

The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries. Driven by Japanese technology, Kansai Nerolac has introduced world-class Paint+ range of products in India, thereby creating meaningful solutions and providing world class products that do more. It is the market leader in Automotive and Powder Coatings offering a comprehensive product range, along with complete technical support and services, that cater to specific needs of Auto OEMs and Component Suppliers. In addition, KNPL successfully leverages its Japanese expertise to offer its customers end-to-end painting solutions with the help of NXTGEN Painting services.

