Know What Students Talk About CAS in Oakridge IB Curriculum

CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service) is an integral part of the IB curriculum. What makes it unique, though The answer lies in how CAS at Oakridge International School Bengaluru is designed to encourage students to actively engage in a range of activities outside the classroom for their holistic development.

IBDP students at Andamans(L), Oakridgers indulged in bouldering activity(R)

The theme of this year’s CAS trips at Oakridge was “Open-mindedness” aligning with the IB mission to create “inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world.” MYP 3 students explored Coorg, MYP 4 toured the UNESCO heritage site at Vijayanagar, (Hampi) and DP 1 visited the Andaman Islands here are some aspects that make CAS at Oakridge unique:

Holistic Development

CAS is not about academic scores; it encourages students to explore and develop creativity through physical activity, and service to others. Students who visited the Andamans engaged in snorkelling adventure and raft-making activity along with exploring the ecology of the islands.

Real-World Experiences

The 8km trek to a mountain 4000 ft above sea level and the coffee brewing sessions in Coorg were experiences that broadened the perspectives of Oakridge IB learners. CAS trips often involve real-world experiences, taking students out of their comfort zones and exposing them to different cultures, environments, and challenges.

Interdisciplinary Learning

“It was intriguing to learn about the rise and fall of the Vijayanagar empire, archaeology and ancient mythology“, says Dhriti from MYP 4 who visited Hampi. “We engaged in numerous fun and enthralling activities such as a mock excavation, scavenger hunt, sunrise trek and coracle boat riding” she adds.

Reflection Component

A key aspect of CAS is reflection. Students reflect on their experiences during and after CAS trips, considering what they have learned, how they have grown, and the impact of their actions on both themselves and the community. Students who visited Hampi recorded their experiences and reflections in journals to keep the memories. The travelogue of Ritayush can be read here: www.oakridge.in/bengaluru/news/cool-coorg-days-of-an-oakridger.

Community Service

CAS has a strong service component, allowing students to contribute positively to communities in need. The Suvriddhi Community Project of Oakridge International School Bengaluru raise funds for the renovation 5 government schools in Sarjapur. The proceeds generated from student-led activities are dedicated to ensuring that underprivileged children have access to sanitation, a necessity that significantly impacts health and well-being.

Global Awareness

IB continuum schools often emphasize international-mindedness, and CAS contributes to this by exposing students to global issues, diverse cultures, and different perspectives. “The CAS trip has developed my communication skills and made me a more creative and insightful person. From raft-building to trekking, snorkeling to moviemaking, each activity gave me a unique takeaway that transcended the boundaries of a classroom” says Kashvi about the DP1 trip to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

These CAS experiences complement academic performance and help students become well-rounded individuals with a sense of social responsibility.

About Nord Anglia Education

Oakridge International School Bengaluru is part of Nord Anglia Education (NAE), the world’s leading premium school organisation, with 84 schools across 33 countries. It is also the largest provider of IB education. The schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high-quality, transformational education to 80,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. The schools offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturit and the US Curriculum, amongst others.