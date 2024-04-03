Know Your Candidates, Date Of Voting, Results & Other Details

In the 2024 elections, the Karimganj battle will be seen between BJP leader Kripanath Mallah, AIUF leader Sahabul Islam Choudhury and Congress leader Advocate Hafeez Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Karimganj Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Election for Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency in Assam, which is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will vote on April 19 (Phase 1). The date of counting and announcement of results for the Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is on June 4.

In the 2024 elections, the Karimganj battle will be seen between BJP leader Kripanath Mallah, AIUF leader Sahabul Islam Choudhury and Congress leader Advocate Hafeez Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.

Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency Candidates

Kripanath Mallah – BJP

Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury – INC

Sabul Islam Chowdhury alias Parul – AIUDF

Karimganj Campaigns by political parties

Even as religion plays a significant role in Karimganj’s political landscape, with the BJP emphasizing development amidst joblessness and poor infrastructure. BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah aims to secure votes from the minority community by promising equal development opportunities. Mallah criticizes the Congress for exploiting Muslim voters as a mere vote bank. The focus on development issues such as job creation and infrastructure improvements highlights the voters’ concerns beyond religious affiliations. As the parties gear up for the elections, the promise of inclusive growth and addressing key issues resonates with the electorate in Karimganj.

Congress’s Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury alleged that BJP could not rise above “casteist politics”, saying the saffron party “denied tickets” to some of the deserving candidates because they are from general category and not Scheduled Caste (SC). Mallah is from the SC community.

Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency 2019 Result

Kripanath Mallah of the BJP was the winning candidate from the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 473046 votes while 434657 votes were polled in favour of Radheshyam Biswas of the AIUDF. Radheshyam Biswas lost by 38389 votes.

Mallah’s victory underscored the BJP’s strong performance in the region and its ability to consolidate its support base despite facing tough competition from rival parties.

Karimganj demographic information

According to the 2011 census, Bengali is the predominant language spoken by 86.84% of the population, followed by Hindi (5.70%), Bishnupriya (2.00%), and Bhojpuri (1.65%). Muslims constitute a slight majority in the district, comprising 56.4% of the population, with Hindus at 42.5% and Christians at 1.0%.







