Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Retain Power In Buxar Constituency?

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Buxar has been one of the seats that has acted as a show of strength for the political parties of Bihar.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Buxar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar has a significant place on India’s political map. It is widely recognized for its influential political nature and has been a show of strength for the parties in Bihar. a diverse mix of populations, it maintains an admirable weight in Bihar’s state affairs. As the 2024 election gets closer, the enthusiasm of voters in Buxar to attest to their voting power is palpable.

Buxar Lok Sabha Constituency’s 2024: Candidate List

Mithilesh Tiwari from the Bharatiya Janata Party

2024 Lok Sabha Election

Voting Date: April 1, 2024

Counting Date: June 4, 2024

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey from the BJP won the Buxar Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of 4,73,053 votes, leaving behind his rival, RJD’s Jagadanand Singh, who got only 3,55,444 votes. In third place, Sushil Kumar Singh from the BSP managed to get 80,261 votes but lost.

2014 Lok Sabha Election Results

Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ashwini Chaubey won the Buxar Lok Sabha seat as he got 3,19,012 votes, which was 35.92% of the total votes. The BJP candidate and then MP from Buxar were fighting against Jagadanand Singh of the RJD, who had ended second with 1,86,674 votes, for a total of 21.02% of the total. In third place, Dadan Yadav of the BSP could manage only 1,84,788 votes, which was close to 20.8% of the total votes cast.







