Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates

Arvind Kejriwal could prove to a dark horse in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for opposition INDIA bloc in their electoral fight against the saffron juggernaut.

The AAP National Convener, with his “squeaky-clean” image and self-proclaimed crusade against corruption could very well be one of the opposition key Prime Ministerial candidates in the elections. (File Photo)

The Delhi Chief Minister, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged liquor policy “scam”, is one of the few opposition leaders who has remained firm in his ideological war with the ruling BJP

However, Kejriwal’s party and image seem to have taken a hit due to the plethora of alleged “scams” which has led to the arrest of AAP’s top leaders, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyender Jain, in purported money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI.

Time will tell if these corruption accusations against AAP and Kejriwal himself will affect the 55-year-old leader’s influence on the poll results.







