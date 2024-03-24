NationalPolitics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 26 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

The shrewd politician may be worn down by age but Sharad Pawar’s political sway in Maharashtra is undeniable.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates - Sharad Pawar
Betrayed by his own nephew Ajit Pawar, the wily veteran is renowned for his never-say-die attitude and could prove to be a stiff opponent for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Sharad Pawar

Party: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction)

Constituency: Baramati

The years may have taken its toll on Sharad Pawar, but the 83-year-old Maratha strongman, a proven political strategist, seems geared up to fight the toughest political battle at the fag end of his illustrious political career.

Betrayed by his own nephew Ajit Pawar, the wily veteran is renowned for his never-say-die attitude and could prove to be a stiff opponent for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra as he could galvanise the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance against the saffron brigade.

The shrewd politician may be worn down by age but Pawar’s political sway in Maharashtra is undeniable and he could be a surprise PM candidate for the opposition INDIA bloc as most leaders of the alliance undoubtedly have deep respect for the veteran.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 26 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Who Is Ajay Rai, Congress

4 hours ago

AMMK Announces Candidate List For Lok Sabha Elections; Check Complete List Here

6 hours ago

Arunachal Pradesh Is Part Of India Because Its Part Of India… Says EAM Jaishankar As He Junks Ludicrous Chinese Claims

7 hours ago

Pakistan Employs

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow