Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates

The shrewd politician may be worn down by age but Sharad Pawar’s political sway in Maharashtra is undeniable.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Sharad Pawar

Party: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction)

Constituency: Baramati

The years may have taken its toll on Sharad Pawar, but the 83-year-old Maratha strongman, a proven political strategist, seems geared up to fight the toughest political battle at the fag end of his illustrious political career.

Betrayed by his own nephew Ajit Pawar, the wily veteran is renowned for his never-say-die attitude and could prove to be a stiff opponent for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra as he could galvanise the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance against the saffron brigade.

The shrewd politician may be worn down by age but Pawar’s political sway in Maharashtra is undeniable and he could be a surprise PM candidate for the opposition INDIA bloc as most leaders of the alliance undoubtedly have deep respect for the veteran.







