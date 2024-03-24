Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates

If Narendra Modi wins, he would become the only the second Prime Minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru, to have scored three successive terms.

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

THE unequivocal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term at the office which, at present, looks like a foregone conclusion as the dreaded anti-incumbency doesn’t seem to have affected his chances even after a decade.

PM Modi’s is pushing his own brand of muscular nationalism with the powerful message of “Modi Ki guarantee” and making “Viksit Bharat (developed India)” as the 73-year charismatic leader heads in to the brimming with confidence.







