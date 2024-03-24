NationalPolitics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates

If Narendra Modi wins, he would become the only the second Prime Minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru, to have scored three successive terms.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates - PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi is seeking a record 3rd straight term at the office. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

THE unequivocal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term at the office which, at present, looks like a foregone conclusion as the dreaded anti-incumbency doesn’t seem to have affected his chances even after a decade.

If Modi wins, he would become the only the second Prime Minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru, to have scored three successive terms.

PM Modi’s is pushing his own brand of muscular nationalism with the powerful message of “Modi Ki guarantee” and making “Viksit Bharat (developed India)” as the 73-year charismatic leader heads in to the brimming with confidence.




