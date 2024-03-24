NationalPolitics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates

Rahul Gandhi’s twin yatras have not only given him a much-needed image makeover, but also cemented the 53-year-old as the undeniable nemesis of PM Modi and BJP.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates - Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a stiff challenger to PM Modi and the BJP. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi

Party: Indian National Congress (INC)

Constituency: Wayanad (Kerala)

Considered by many political pundits as the only opposition leader capable of dethroning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bringing the BJP’s political juggernaut to a halt, Rahul Gandhi will certainly be one of, if not THE Prime Ministerial Candidate of opposition INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

From the so-called “spoiled prince” with a silver spoon, who allegedly “bullied” PM Manmohan Singh during the UPA regime to the polished, serious, and articulate leader everyone sees today, the Gandhi-scion has undoubtedly risen in stature over the years and is considered by many as the “ideological compass” of the Congress.

Rahul’s twin yatras have not only given him a much-needed image makeover, but also cemented the 53-year-old as the undeniable nemesis of Modi and BJP who poses a serious challenge to the incumbent regime.




