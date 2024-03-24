Lucknow Bans Liquor Sale On March 25, All Alocohol And Cannabis Shops To Remain Closed

To ensure a serene and orderly Holi celebration, Lucknow officials have decided to impose a ban on the sales of alcohol and cannabis on March 25.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lucknow Bans Liquor Sale On March 25

Lucknow: In a step to maintain peace and tranquility in the state on Holi, the local authorities of Lucknow have decided to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages and cannabis on March 25. According to a statement made by the District Magistrate, Surya Pal Gangwar, all shops selling liquor, beer, toddy, and cannabis will be ordered to close business on that specific day.

“For the purpose of maintaining public peace on the occasion of Holi, I, Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, under Section 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act, direct that all liquor shops, including those selling country liquor, foreign liquor, beer, model shops, cannabis, toddy, bar licenses, and other related permissions, will remain completely closed on March 25, 2024,” the order on the Holi ban said.

Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow: List of Restrictions

Ban on assembling groups larger than five, Ban on organizing marches Ban on setting off fireworks Ban on utilizing loudspeakers Ban on having music bands in marches, Ban on scheduling social events without prior authorization, Ban on launching protests or fasting campaigns.

Statement From Confederation of All India Traders

In a recent announcement on Friday, Praveen Khandelwal, the head of India’s major commercial group known as the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), pointed out that the Holi festival trade for this year is primarily driven by goods manufactured within India.

“Traders and consumers have boycotted goods made in China. Only herbal colors, gulal, water guns, balloons, sandalwood, puja items, clothing, and other items made in India are being sold in abundance. Additionally, there is a huge demand for sweets, dry fruits, gift items, flowers and fruits, clothes, furnishing fabrics, groceries, FMCG products, consumer durables, and various other products in the markets,” Khandelwal said.

“In Delhi alone, the expected business is around Rs 5,000 crore. Similar to previous years, both traders and common people have completely boycotted Chinese goods sold during Holi. The import of Holi-related items in the country is approximately Rs 10,000 crore, which was negligible this year,” he added.

Cyberabad Bans Liquor Stores On Holi

Recently, the Cyberabad police department announced that liquor stores and bars will be closed from morning 6 AM to evening 6 PM on the dates of March 25th and 26th.







