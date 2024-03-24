Kejriwal Arrest: INDIA Bloc Announces

The announcement of the ‘maha rally’ by the INDIA bloc comes amid the backlash from opposition parties following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on late Thursday night.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders Atishi Singh, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj with Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely and others during a press conference of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Amid the massive outrage from opposition parties over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the INDIA bloc Sunday announced that they will hold a “maha rally” at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on March 31. The protest rally by the opposition grouping is necessary to “safeguard the country’s interests and democracy”, said AAP leader Gopal Rai.

Addressing a joint press conference, INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress announced the mega rally, while asserting that democracy in the country is under threat by the ruling BJP and must be safeguarded at any cost.

“We will hold a ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event,” Rai, the AAP’s Delhi convenor told reporters.

“Democracy and the country are in danger. All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this ‘maha rally’ to safeguard the country’s interests and democracy,” Rai added.

The AAP leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of adopting a ” dictatorial attitude” and silencing opposition leaders by jailing them in false cases.

Rai claimed that Kejriwal’s arrest was “illegal” which has triggered anger against the ruling dispensation across the country.

Addressing the presser, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely alleged that a level-playing field for the coming elections is not being given to the opposition parties.

The Congress leader highlighted the freezing of his party’s accounts and the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as prime examples of this.

“The March 31 ‘maha rally’ will not only be a political one but a call to save the country’s democracy and raise voices against the BJP-led Centre,” Lovely said.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

The announcement of the ‘maha rally’ comes amid the backlash from opposition parties following the arrest of AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on late Thursday night in connection with a purported money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy “scam” case.

On Friday, the Delhi Chief Minister was brought to the Rouse Avenue court where Special Judge Kaveri Baweja sent the 55-year-old leader to probe agency’s custody till March 28.

Kejriwal’s arrest has triggered mass protests by AAP cadres across the country, especially in national capital New Delhi.







