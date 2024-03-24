NationalPolitics

BSP Releases Names Of 16 Candidates; Vijendra Singh To Contest From Bijnor

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 11 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The BSP released list included Majin Ali contesting from Saharanpur, professional wrestler turned politician Dara Singh contesting from Muzaffarnagar amongst others.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
BSP Releases its list for 16 candidates for UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
BSP Releases its list for 16 candidates for UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Uttar Pradesh: The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for 16 seats in lieu of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The list included Majin Ali contesting from Saharanpur, professional wrestler turned politician Dara Singh contesting from Muzaffarnagar amongst others.

Here is the complete list of the BSP’s 16 candidates contesting the UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP Candidates List

  1. Majid Ali – Saharanpur
  2. Shripal Singh – Kairana
  3. Dara Singh Prajapati – Muzaffarnagar
  4. Vijendra Singh – Bijnor
  5. Surendra Pal Singh – Nagina (SC)
  6. Mohammad Irfan Saidi – Moradabad
  7. Zeeshan Khan – Rampur
  8. Shaukat Ali – Sambhal
  9. Amroha – Mujahid Hussain
  10. Devrit Tyagi – Meerut
  11. Praveen Bansal – Baghpat
  12. Rajendra Singh Solanki –  Gautam Buddha Nagar
  13. Girish Chandra Jatav – Bulandshahr (SC)
  14. Abid Ali – Amla
  15. Anees Ahmed Khan, alias Phoolbabu – Pilibhit
  16. Dodram Verma – Shahjahanpur (SC)

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 and ending on June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Uttar Pradesh, being a crucial state politically, will send 80 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. The state’s political landscape is dominated by key players such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Samajwadi Party (SP). In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 62 seats in the state. The 2024 elections will see Uttar Pradesh, along with Bihar and West Bengal, as the only states where the elections will be held in all seven phases.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phases and Constituencies

  1. Phase 1 on April 19: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit.
  2. Phase 2 on April 26: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura.
  3. Phase 3 on May 7: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Bareilly.
  4. Phase 4 on May 13: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich.
  5. Phase 5 on May 20: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda.
  6. Phase 6 on May 25: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi.
  7. Phase 7 on June 1: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 11 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

BJP Likely To Announce 4th List Of Candidates TODAY; Here’s What To Expect

6 hours ago

EC Notifies Scheme For Kashmiri Migrants; Here

6 hours ago

US Strongly Condemns Moscow Terror Attack, Says ISIS Needs to be Defeated

7 hours ago

Congress Releases 1st List Of 18 Candidates; Check Names Here

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow