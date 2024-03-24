BSP Releases Names Of 16 Candidates; Vijendra Singh To Contest From Bijnor

The BSP released list included Majin Ali contesting from Saharanpur, professional wrestler turned politician Dara Singh contesting from Muzaffarnagar amongst others.

Uttar Pradesh: The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for 16 seats in lieu of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The list included Majin Ali contesting from Saharanpur, professional wrestler turned politician Dara Singh contesting from Muzaffarnagar amongst others.

Here is the complete list of the BSP’s 16 candidates contesting the UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP Candidates List

Majid Ali – Saharanpur Shripal Singh – Kairana Dara Singh Prajapati – Muzaffarnagar Vijendra Singh – Bijnor Surendra Pal Singh – Nagina (SC) Mohammad Irfan Saidi – Moradabad Zeeshan Khan – Rampur Shaukat Ali – Sambhal Amroha – Mujahid Hussain Devrit Tyagi – Meerut Praveen Bansal – Baghpat Rajendra Singh Solanki – Gautam Buddha Nagar Girish Chandra Jatav – Bulandshahr (SC) Abid Ali – Amla Anees Ahmed Khan, alias Phoolbabu – Pilibhit Dodram Verma – Shahjahanpur (SC)

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 and ending on June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Uttar Pradesh, being a crucial state politically, will send 80 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. The state’s political landscape is dominated by key players such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Samajwadi Party (SP). In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 62 seats in the state. The 2024 elections will see Uttar Pradesh, along with Bihar and West Bengal, as the only states where the elections will be held in all seven phases.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phases and Constituencies

Phase 1 on April 19: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit. Phase 2 on April 26: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura. Phase 3 on May 7: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Bareilly. Phase 4 on May 13: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich. Phase 5 on May 20: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda. Phase 6 on May 25: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi. Phase 7 on June 1: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria.







