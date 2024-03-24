Lok Sabha Election 2024: JD(U) Releases Names Of 16 Candidates; Chandeshwar Prasad To Contest From Jahanabad

Patna: JD (U) has released the names of its 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh to contest from Munger and Lovely Anand from Sheohar. The announcement was made here by the party’s national vice president, Vashishth Narayan Singh, in the presence of several other senior JD (U) leaders.

The constituencies where sitting MPs have been dropped are Sitamarhi, where legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur will be the JD(U) candidate, and Siwan, where Vijay Laxmi Kushwaha got the ticket just a day after she joined the party along with her husband Ramesh Singh Kushwaha, who was the state president of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, an NDA ally.

Another turncoat to have gotten the party ticket is Lovely Anand, who quit the RJD to join the JD (U) earlier this month. She will be contesting the polls from Sheohar.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: JDU Candidates List

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Political Scenario

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav said that discussion is going on regarding seat sharing in Bihar. He also launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties and said that public will teach them a lesson

“Discussions are going on. There is no hurry. We will tell you once a decision is made…People of NDA need not worry. They should worry about themselves – whether they would survive in 2024 (Lok Sabha Elections) and 2025 (Bihar Assembly Elections)…BJP need not think, the public will teach them a lesson this time.” said Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav.

Jan Adhikar Party Merges With Congress

Earlier, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav merged his party into Congress at Congress headquarters in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. During this, he was accompanied by his son, Sarthak Ranjan and other party leaders as he announced his decision at the AICC headquarters. Mohan Prakash, in charge of Congress affairs in Bihar, was also present.

Notably, Pappu Yadav is a former five-time MP from Bihar and the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan. He is known for influencing the Seemanchal area of Bihar in terms of politics.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

(With inputs from agencies)