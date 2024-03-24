CM Yogi To Cover 15 Districts In 4 Days

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth is set to hold three conferences daily in various regions for the general elections.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is gearing up to spearhead the electoral battleground of the state. Renowned for his charismatic appeal, CM Yogi is set to travel across 15 districts of the politically significant state within a span of four days, commencing in Mathura on March 27. His election schedule includes significant stops in Meerut and Ghaziabad on the inaugural day, marking a strategic thrust into western Uttar Pradesh.

As per the proposed schedule, the Chief Minister is set to hold three conferences daily in various regions. “This is the beginning of the chief minister’s election campaign, where he will hold meetings and in the next phase he will hold rallies,” said Manish Dixit, head of the BJP’s Media Cell.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule Of CM Yogi

On March 28, conferences are slated to be held in Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha. His programme includes organising Prabuddh Sammelans in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur on March 29, followed by events in Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddha Nagar on March 30.

The campaign will culminate with events in Bareilly, Rampur and Pilibhit on March 31. The Chief Minister will cover 15 districts during the four-day programme from March 27 to March 31. CM Yogi Adityanath is taking the lead by meeting intellectuals in the Prabuddha Sammelans, where he will have discussions with them and deliberate on the party’s policies and strategies.

UP Assembly Bypolls: SP Announces Candidates For Three seats

The Samajwadi Party on Friday declared its three candidates for the bypolls, which will be held on four assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Samajwadi Party declared Avadhesh Kumar Verma as its candidate for the Dadraul assembly constituency, Rakesh Yadav from the Gainsari assembly constituency and Vijay Singh Gond from the Duddhi assembly constituency. The party is yet to announce its candidate for the Lucknow East assembly constituency, SP’s chief spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary, told PTI on Friday.

Bypolls for four assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. The four assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held are Lucknow East, Dadraul in Shahjahanpur district, Gainsari in Balrampur district and Duddhi in Sonbhadra district.

On Saturday, while announcing the schedule of the assembly bypolls, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that voting in the Dadraul assembly constituency will take place on May 13, during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

