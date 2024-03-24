Poll Dates, Key Constituencies, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

The Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are poised to witness to a heated electoral battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and arch rival Congress.
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parliamentary elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on April 19, 2024. Current poll trends suggest that Uttarakhand will remain a BJP stronghold and the saffron party is likely to win all five seats in the coming general elections, akin to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Check out the full schedule, phases, seats, and list of candidates for each of Uttarakhand’s five Lok Sabha constituencies.
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule
The Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase for the following seats:
Phase 1: April 19, 2024
Constituencies:
- Tehri Garhwal
- Garhwal
- Almora (SC)
- Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
- Haridwar
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates; Phase-Wise
Phase 1
Constituencies: All five mentioned above
Date of notification: March 20, 2024
Last date of nominations: March 27, 2024
Last date to withdraw nominations: March 30, 2024
Polling date: April 19, 2024
Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha 2024: Constituencies-Wise Candidates List
Constituency: Almora (SC)
Candidates:
- Ajay Tamta (BJP)
- Pradeep Tamta (Congress)
Constituency: Garhwal
Candidates:
- Ganesh Godiyal (Congress)
- Anil Baluni (BJP)
Constituency: Haridwar
Candidates:
- Trivendra Singh Rawat (BJP)
- Smt. Piya Roy Chowdhury (Congress)
Constituency: Tehri Garhwal
Candidates:
- Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP)
- Jot Singh Guntsola (Congress)
Constituency: Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
Candidates:
- Ajay Bhatt (BJP)
- Virender Rawat (Congress)
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha 2019: Constituencies Seat Winners List
Tehri Garhwal: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP)
Garhwal: Tirath Singh Rawat (BJP)
Almora (SC): Ajay Tamta (BJP)
Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar: Ajay Bhatt (BJP)
Haridwar: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP)
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections are poised to witness to a heated electoral battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and arch rival Congress.
The saffron party currently holds complete sway in the state as well as Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, having won all five parliamentary seats in the 2019 polls with astounding margins.
The BJP will be looking to maintain its iron grip on all Lok Sabha seats in the state as it marches ahead towards it’s stated goal of breaching the 400-seat mark in the upcoming polls and ensuring a third successive term at the office for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Source link