Poll Dates, Key Constituencies, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parliamentary elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on April 19, 2024. Current poll trends suggest that Uttarakhand will remain a BJP stronghold and the saffron party is likely to win all five seats in the coming general elections, akin to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Check out the full schedule, phases, seats, and list of candidates for each of Uttarakhand’s five Lok Sabha constituencies.

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule

The Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase for the following seats:

Phase 1: April 19, 2024

Constituencies:

Tehri Garhwal

Garhwal

Almora (SC)

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

Haridwar

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates; Phase-Wise

Phase 1

Constituencies: All five mentioned above

Date of notification: March 20, 2024

Last date of nominations: March 27, 2024

Last date to withdraw nominations: March 30, 2024

Polling date: April 19, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha 2024: Constituencies-Wise Candidates List

Constituency: Almora (SC)

Candidates:

Ajay Tamta (BJP)

Pradeep Tamta (Congress)

Constituency: Garhwal

Candidates:

Ganesh Godiyal (Congress)

Anil Baluni (BJP)

Constituency: Haridwar

Candidates:

Trivendra Singh Rawat (BJP)

Smt. Piya Roy Chowdhury (Congress)

Constituency: Tehri Garhwal

Candidates:

Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP)

Jot Singh Guntsola (Congress)

Constituency: Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

Candidates:

Ajay Bhatt (BJP)

Virender Rawat (Congress)

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha 2019: Constituencies Seat Winners List

Tehri Garhwal: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP)

Garhwal: Tirath Singh Rawat (BJP)

Almora (SC): Ajay Tamta (BJP)

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar: Ajay Bhatt (BJP)

Haridwar: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP)

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections are poised to witness to a heated electoral battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and arch rival Congress.

The saffron party currently holds complete sway in the state as well as Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, having won all five parliamentary seats in the 2019 polls with astounding margins.

The BJP will be looking to maintain its iron grip on all Lok Sabha seats in the state as it marches ahead towards it’s stated goal of breaching the 400-seat mark in the upcoming polls and ensuring a third successive term at the office for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.







