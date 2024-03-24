Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key PM Candidates

Mamata Banerjee, a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the West Bengal Chief Minister has kept the saffron party at bay in her state.

Mamata Banerjee could prove to be a crucial campaigner against the BJP.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Mamata Banerjee

Party: Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Constituency: Bhabanipur (MLA)

The fiery TMC supremo has decided to go solo in West Bengal Lok Sabha polls but remains one of the tallest leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc. The 69-year-old will certainly be in contention for the nation’s top post if the opposition grouping manages to wrest power from the BJP in the general elections.







