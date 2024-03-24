Home

Science

Chandra Grahan 2024: Lunar Eclipse Visible In India? When, Where And How To Watch Online

Here are complete details on the upcoming Chandra Grahan, also known as Lunar Eclipse

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Users can also tune into NASA website for watching Lunar Eclipse.

New Delhi: Chandra Grahan (also referred to as a lunar eclipse) is an event that occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth’s penumbral shadow this year. While the lunar eclipse is scheduled to take place on March 25, 2024, it is likely that, unfortunately, it will not be visible from India as it will occur during daytime hours when the Moon is below the horizon. This celestial event will coincide with the annual festival of Holi, but due to its penumbral nature and invisibility from India, there will be no restrictions on religious activities or celebrations related to Holi in India.

Here are complete details on the Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) in India.

Will Lunar Eclipse be Visible In India?

The lunar eclipse in 2024, specifically the penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25, will not be visible in India. This eclipse will occur during daytime hours when the Moon is below the horizon, making it invisible from India. Coincidentally, the Chandra Grahan occurs on the same day as the much-celebrated Indian festival of colours, Holi.

Common beliefs and traditions associated with Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) in India include various practices deeply rooted in cultural beliefs and superstitions. Some of the common beliefs and traditions are:

Avoiding Important Tasks: Many people avoid initiating important tasks or deals during the eclipse.

Many people avoid initiating important tasks or deals during the eclipse. Food Restrictions: It is believed that eating and drinking should be prohibited during a lunar eclipse.

It is believed that eating and drinking should be prohibited during a lunar eclipse. Pregnant Women Precautions: Pregnant women are advised to take precautions during a lunar eclipse to protect the unborn child from harmful effects.

Pregnant women are advised to take precautions during a lunar eclipse to protect the unborn child from harmful effects. Prayer and Mantra Chanting: People often engage in prayers and chanting of mantras to minimize the negative effects of the eclipse.

People often engage in prayers and chanting of mantras to minimize the negative effects of the eclipse. Bathing Rituals: Taking a bath after the eclipse is considered cleansing and a way to wash away sins.

Taking a bath after the eclipse is considered cleansing and a way to wash away sins. Donations: It is common to donate food and clothing to the poor after the eclipse.

It is common to donate food and clothing to the poor after the eclipse. Mythological Beliefs: There are myths and stories associated with eclipses, like the story of Rahu and Ketu from Hindu mythology.

There are myths and stories associated with eclipses, like the story of Rahu and Ketu from Hindu mythology. Sutak Period: Sutak, a period considered inauspicious, is observed before and after the eclipse, during which certain activities are avoided.

When, Where And How To Watch Chandra Grahan Online

The Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) in 2024 will occur on March 25, 2024. Unfortunately, this eclipse will not be visible from India as it will take place during daytime hours when the Moon is below the horizon. To watch the lunar eclipse online in 2024, you can explore live streams or broadcasts from countries where the eclipse will be visible, such as the United States, England, Spain, Belgium, Russia, France, Ireland, Italy, South Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland, Portugal, and Germany.







