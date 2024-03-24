Home

Bihar Holi 2024: Police Conduct Flag March in Digha PS Area Ahead of Festival

Patna: Bihar police on Sunday conducted a flag march in the Digha PS area ahead of the Holi festival. It is one of the most joyful occasions eagerly awaited by all, This festival is celebrated as the festival of colours in India and various parts of the world, bringing joy to people of all ages. It marks the advent of spring and falls on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Phagun, usually occurring in late February or March.

Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is time to be yourself and let others be their true selves.

#WATCH | Bihar: Police conduct flag march Digha PS area ahead of Holi festival. (Video source – Patna Police) pic.twitter.com/UtWIvFPrKl — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

Rajnath Singh Celebrates Holi With Soldiers in Leh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated Holi with Army jawans in Leh and lauded them for protecting the country from enemies while braving extreme weather conditions.

Singh was earlier supposed to go to Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, but his visit was cancelled due to inclement weather. The minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande.

The defence minister applied tilak with ‘gulal’ on soldiers’ foreheads. Addressing the soldiers after celebrating the festival of colours, Singh said Ladakh is the national capital of courage and bravery.

“Like we have the national capital in Delhi, the economic capital in Mumbai, and the technological capital in Bengaluru, similarly Ladakh is India’s capital of courage and bravery.

“When everyone wants to hide in their homes due to extreme weather conditions, you stand up to protect the country from its enemies with unwavering willpower,” he said. The country will always be indebted to the soldiers for their devotion and service, the minister said.

“You are doing divine work. You are ready to fire at the enemy and take a bullet to your chest and it is due to this that the people of the country can celebrate Holi peacefully,” he said.

“I feel that all of you, while protecting us from the enemies, are no less than protector gods for us,” he told the soldiers.







