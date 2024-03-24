Poll Dates, Key Constituencies, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Voting in Meghalaya will be held in the first phase on 19 April.

Meghalaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 16. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in 7 phases, beginning on April 19 followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that. The tenure of the four state assemblies will also end in June.

This will be the 18th Lok Sabha for which 96.8 crore voters will exercise their franchise. The number of first-time voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is 1.8 crore while 19.47 crore voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are in the age group of 20-29.

Meghalaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule

Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha constituencies: Shillong and Tura. Both seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Meghalaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Phase Wise

Meghalaya Lok Sabha 2024: Key Constituencies List

Shillong and Tura

Meghalaya Lok Sabha 2019: Constituency Seats Winners List

Shillong 2019: In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress candidate Vincent H Pala won with a margin of 1,52,433 votes. He defeated Jemino Mawthoh of the UDP.

Tura 2019: In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, NPEP candidate Agatha K. Sangma won by a margin of 64,030 votes. He defeated Dr. Mukul Sangma of the INC.

Meghalaya Lok Sabha 2024: Party Wise Candidates List

Congress

Vincent H. Pala from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Saleng A. Sangma from Tura, Meghalaya.

National People’s Party (NPP)

Ampareen Lyngdoh from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Agatha Sangma from Tura, Meghalaya.

United Democratic Party (UDP)

Robertjune Kharjahrin from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Voice of the People Party (VPP)

Ricky AJ Syngkon from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Zenith Sangma from Tura, Meghalaya.







