Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opposition Does Not Have Roadmap For Development Of India, Says PM Modi in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram and came heavily on the opposition saying the opponent members have accepted their defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and they does not have a road map for the development of the country, hence they have made only one agenda, to abuse Modi.

“I know that Kerala will never stand with those having such negative thoughts, Kerala will bless BJP and NDA for nation-building. People are walking shoulder to shoulder with BJP on the streets, which in itself is a big message,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “The opposition has accepted its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It does not have a road map for the development of the country, hence it has made only one agenda, to abuse Modi. I know that Kerala will never stand with those… pic.twitter.com/684iddK9iW

— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

PM Modi said that everyone knows what LDF and UDF have done to the education system in Kerala. “Everyone knows about the struggle faced by the students of the poor and the middle-class of Kerala while pursuing higher education. Our third term will work on the development of educational institutions in Kerala. This will pave the way for opportunities for students hailing from poor and middle-class families,” he said.

He also stated that all are talking about the third term of the Modi government. “In our third term, India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy. This is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. In our third term, our fight against corruption is going to be more defined,” he added.

PM Modi also said the BJP has never seen any Indian state from the perspective of a vote-bank. “Even when the BJP was not strong in Kerala, even then we worked day in and day out to empower Kerala. Over the past 10 years, the benefits of development have been reaped by Kerala as much as done by the BJP-ruled states,” he stated.