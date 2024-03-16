NationalPolitics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: YSRCP Announces Candidates For 25 Seats in Andhra Pradesh

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday released a list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling YSRCP announced the list of candidates at the ‘samadhi’ (grave) of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district. According to the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency while G Uma Bala be the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will try his luck from Nellore.

Bellana Chandra Sekhar will contest from the Vizianagaram constituency while Chetti Tanuka Rani will be the candidate from the Araku constituency. Check the complete list here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Sharing a post on X, YSR Congress Party wrote,” Jagananna is the top seat for educated people in allotment of tickets! Out of 175 MLA candidates announced by YSRCP today, 131 are educated Among the candidates… – 17 doctors -15 lawyers -34 Engineers – 5 teachers -Two Civil Servants -One is an ex-employee of Defense Department -There is a journalist.”


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Timezone India Shines Bright with Dual Excellence Awards at IAAPI Awards 2024

4 hours ago

Entrepreneur First Opens San Francisco Hub to Strengthen India-US Corridor and Provide Founders Access to US Investors

4 hours ago

Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon Campaign Song Released By PM Ahead Of Lok Saba Polls

4 hours ago

When And Where To Watch LIVE Stream By Election Commission

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow