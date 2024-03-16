Lok Sabha Elections 2024: YSRCP Announces Candidates For 25 Seats in Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday released a list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling YSRCP announced the list of candidates at the ‘samadhi’ (grave) of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district. According to the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency while G Uma Bala be the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will try his luck from Nellore.

Bellana Chandra Sekhar will contest from the Vizianagaram constituency while Chetti Tanuka Rani will be the candidate from the Araku constituency. Check the complete list here.

Sharing a post on X, YSR Congress Party wrote,” Jagananna is the top seat for educated people in allotment of tickets! Out of 175 MLA candidates announced by YSRCP today, 131 are educated Among the candidates… – 17 doctors -15 lawyers -34 Engineers – 5 teachers -Two Civil Servants -One is an ex-employee of Defense Department -There is a journalist.”