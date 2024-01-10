Lord’s Automative’s CEO, Mr. Veer Singh, Honoured with Outstanding Achievement Award for Business Excellence

In a momentous celebration of excellence and commitment to economic development, Mr. Veer Singh, CEO of Lords Automative Pvt. Ltd., has been honoured with the “Outstanding Achievement Award for Business Excellence” at the 91st National Seminar on National Economic Development and Social Responsibilities – Atmanirbhar Bharat, held in Delhi on December 16, 2023. The ceremony, a highlight of the national event, celebrated Mr. Singhs visionary leadership and the companys unparalleled contributions to Indias economic landscape.

Mr. Veer Singh, CEO, Lords Automative Pvt. Ltd.

The National Seminar, a significant gathering of industry leaders and visionaries, served as the backdrop for recognizing and applauding Mr. Singhs exceptional contributions to the business landscape. His leadership and dedication have not only propelled Lords Mark Industries but have also set a benchmark for business excellence.

In accepting the award, Mr. Veer Singh, CEO of Lords Automative Pvt. Ltd. remarked, “I am truly humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the collective efforts and dedication of the entire team. This recognition fuels our commitment to excellence and reinforces our mission to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of our nation, in line with the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of business excellence as we navigate the exciting journey ahead.”

About Lords Automotive Private Limited

Incorporated in February 2020, Lords Automative Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lords Mark Industries, is a market leader in India for the production of best-in-class environmentally friendly electric scooters launched in October 2020 under the name Lords Zoom. The company goal is to give the public high-quality electric two-wheelers that will greatly enhance their daily commutes and provide them with great satisfaction and cost-effective alternatives. Their most recent electric scooter, the Lords ignite Lords Prime is helping them in their mission to build a reputable and trustworthy brand that offers comfortable, energy-efficient, intelligent and affordable electric bikes to the country. They offer a broad selection of products, including retro kits for hybrid electric scooters (2W and 3W). Lords Zoom, Lords Zoom Plus, Lords Ignite, Lords Prime, Lords Bijlee, Lords King, Lords Samrat, Lords Savari, Lords Gati, Devam King, and Devam Samrat are the names of their products. The company has so far partnered with 250+ dealers in more than 20 States and sold more than 16000 EVs in India since inception. The company has produced eco-friendly products and has more than two decades of business and technological experience. They have a top-notch manufacturing facility equipped with cutting-edge equipment. The company will be installing GPS-enabled battery swapping stations across India. It is also in plans to launch e-bikes and e-vintage cars.

For more information, please visit lordsauto.com.

About Mr. Veer Singh, CEO, Lord’s Automative Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Veer Singh, an experienced professional with over 25 years of diverse experience, seamlessly transitioning from the Indian Navy to a thriving corporate journey. Renowned for his game-changing impact in operational excellence and team building, he has successfully revitalized regions from loss to profit across renowned companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Machino Plastic Ltd., Carzonrent and Shuttl With a comprehensive skill set encompassing sales, after-sales services, dealer development, procurement, and more, Mr. Veer excels in formulating effective strategies and optimizing processes. A meticulous and result-oriented leader, he is adept at business development, channel management, fleet operations, and product launches. His dynamic career showcases expertise in automobile sales, travel industry, and app-based public transportation, making him a valuable asset with a proven track record of success.