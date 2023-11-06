Prime Minister Modi promised the voters that the state would be among the top ten economically prosperous states in the country in the coming years. – Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: PM Modi Steps Up Attack on Congress, Says INC Made It ‘Bimaaru Rajya’
Source
Prime Minister Modi promised the voters that the state would be among the top ten economically prosperous states in the country in the coming years. – Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: PM Modi Steps Up Attack on Congress, Says INC Made It ‘Bimaaru Rajya’