National

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP Fields Heavyweight Union Minister To Snatch Niwas Back From Congress

Photo of admin admin Send an email 2 hours ago
0 69 Less than a minute

For Assembly Elections 2023, the BJP has fielded Union Minister and veteran leader Faggan Singh Kulaste for the Niwas seat. He will be contesting against the grand old party’s Chain Singh Warkade. Check latest news and updates on MP Election Candidates List, Polling Schedule and Counting Dates.

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 2 hours ago
0 69 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Says ‘ED Trying To Tarnish My Image’ After Getting Notice

10 mins ago

Telangana Elections 2023: Will BRS Maintain Its Winning Streak Against Congress In Chennur?

3 hours ago

Delhi Pollution: Metro To Run 20 Extra Train Trips Across Its Network From November 3 As GRAP-III Kicks In

4 hours ago

Maratha Quota: Manoj Jarange Ends Fast, Vows to Take Fight to Mumbai If …

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button