National

Telangana Elections 2023: Will BRS Maintain Its Winning Streak Against Congress In Chennur?

Photo of admin admin Send an email 51 mins ago
0 42 Less than a minute

In 2018, the BRS’s Balka Suman secured victory with a substantial margin of over 28,132 votes, defeating Congress’s Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta. Check latest news and updates on Telangana Election Candidates List, Polling Schedule and Counting Dates. Know about Telangana election Results.

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 51 mins ago
0 42 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Delhi Pollution: Metro To Run 20 Extra Train Trips Across Its Network From November 3 As GRAP-III Kicks In

2 hours ago

Maratha Quota: Manoj Jarange Ends Fast, Vows to Take Fight to Mumbai If …

3 hours ago

Cash-for-query Case: ‘Was Asked Most Cheap Sordid Questions At Ethics Panel Hearing’, Says Mahua Moitra, Nishikant Dubey Reacts

4 hours ago

Section 144, Ban on Construction Activities: Gurugram Takes Strict Measures to Curb Air Pollution

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button