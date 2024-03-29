Magisterial Investigation Ordered, Body To Be Handed Over To Son After Post-Mortem

Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal alleged that he was subjected to “slow poisoning” in the jail, a charge denied by the authorities.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lucknow: A three-member team has been appointed to conduct a thorough magisterial investigation into the demise of the notorious gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari. Moreover, a panel of two doctors who will carry out a detailed post-mortem procedure, which will be recorded on video for transparency. Following the post-mortem, Mukhtar Ansari’s body will be handed over to his son, Umar Ansari. The Jailed gangster-turned-politician died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in “an unconscious state” and, according to its principal Suneel Kaushal, he died at the hospital following cardiac arrest. According to a medical bulletin, Ansari was brought to the medical college around 8.25 pm on Thursday in an unconscious state after he had complained of vomiting. A team of nine doctors attended to him but he died of cardiac arrest, it stated.

Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari on Tuesday alleged that he was subjected to “slow poisoning” in the jail, a charge denied by the authorities.

Ansari, 63, was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar seat and was behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him. He was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts in Uttar Pradesh and was lodged in the Banda jail. His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.

Section 144 imposed in parts of UP

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed across the state and teams of the Central Reserve Police Force along with the local police deployed in Banda, Mau, Ghazipur and Varanasi.

Ansari, who hailed from Mau, was believed to have a strong influence in the adjoining Ghazipur and Varanasi districts as well.

The social media cell of the Uttar Pradesh Police has also been activated to keep a close watch on unlawful elements online, the DGP said.

High-level meeting by CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting at his residence on Thursday night, following Ansari’s death. The meeting that was attended by DGP Prashant Kumar and senior officials took stock of the situation and discussed the security issues arising due to the death of Ansari.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure the maintenance of law and order in all the districts across the state. Reportedly, the Chief Minister gave directions to the officials to beef up security in all the sensitive areas.







