Several Feared Dead As Cab Plunges Into Gorge On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway In Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway

According to reports, the cab went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge near the Battery Chashma in Ramban district.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Jammu: A tragic incident took place on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway as a passenger taxi en route to Srinagar from Jammu met with a fatal accident this morning. The vehicle veered off the road, plunging into a deep gorge alongside the highway in Ramban district. The incident is believed to have left several individuals dead.

According to reports, the cab went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge near the Battery Chashma in Ramban district.

Meanwhile, a relief and rescue operation has been launched. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban are undertaking the rescue ops.

#WATCH | A passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Battery Chashma in Ramban area. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban reached on spot, rescue operation is going on: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/csynkpEwov — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024







