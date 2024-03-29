NationalPolitics

Several Feared Dead As Cab Plunges Into Gorge On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway In Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway

According to reports, the cab went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge near the Battery Chashma in Ramban district.

Jammu: A tragic incident took place on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway as a passenger taxi en route to Srinagar from Jammu met with a fatal accident this morning. The vehicle veered off the road, plunging into a deep gorge alongside the highway in Ramban district. The incident is believed to have left several individuals dead.

Meanwhile, a relief and rescue operation has been launched. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban are undertaking the rescue ops.






