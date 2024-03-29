AFSPA Extended In 4 Districts Of Assam For Another 6 Months, Effective From April

Guwahati: AFSPA (Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act) extended in four districts of Assam – Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar – for a further period of 6 months with effect from April 1, 2024. The decision to extend it comes after the Assam Police Headquarters submitted a report to the government suggesting the imposition of “Disturbed Area” under AFSPA be extended beyond March 31, 2024.

Centre has extended AFSPA in certain districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland too. In Arunachal, AFSPA has been extended in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. Besides, areas falling under Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district. In Nagaland, AFSPA has been extended in 8 districts–Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren, and 21 police station limits in five districts of the state.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant, besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the forces if they shoot someone dead.