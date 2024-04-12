NationalPolitics

Mamata Launches Scathing Attack On BJP Safe Haven For Terrorists Barb, Says Bjp Can’t Stand It..

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack at the BJP over “Safe Haven For Terrorists” Barb. She said, “The BJP cannot stand it if there is peace in Bengal.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
mamata banerjee
Mamata Launches Scathing Attack On BJP’s “Safe Haven For Terrorists” Barb, Says ‘Bjp Can’t Stand It..’

Kolkata: The recent arrest of the two key accused in the Bengaluru Cafe blast, who were tracked from Rameswaram to West Bengal’s Midnapore, has ignited a fresh war between the Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

During the election rally Dinhata in Cooch Behar, CM Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack at the BJP and stated, “safe haven for terrorists” under her rule. Ms Banerjee, a fierce and vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP, pointed out, “The men (who were arrested) are not residents of Bengal… they were hiding out here. They were arrested in two hours.”

“The BJP cannot stand it if there is peace in Bengal,” the Trinamool boss raged.

“Is Uttar Pradesh safe? Is Rajasthan safe? Is Bihar safe?” she asked of the crowd.

In response to the criticisms from the BJP, Kunal Ghosh, a prominent figure within the Trinamool party, underscored that even the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had recognized the proactive engagement of the state police.

“Their press release mentions cooperation of state police in arrests they made,” he asserted.

The central agency arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Taha, who are according to the agency are the key conspirators. Taha is the man who allegedly handled the logistics while Shazeb planted the bomb in the cafe. The agency traced them to Kanthi, or Contai, in Kolkata in the Purba Medinipur district.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Omar Abdullah To Contest Baramulla Lok Sabha Seat, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi From Srinagar

4 hours ago

MS Dhoni Joins Hands with Explosive Whey: A Blend of Fitness and Nutrition

5 hours ago

Two Prime Suspect Including Mastermind Who Placed IED Arrested By NIA Near Kolkata

5 hours ago

Nagaland State Lottery Result 1PM, 6PM, 8PM Winners List 05-04-2024 LIVE: DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here Soon

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow