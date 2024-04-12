Mamata Launches Scathing Attack On BJP Safe Haven For Terrorists Barb, Says Bjp Can’t Stand It..

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack at the BJP over “Safe Haven For Terrorists” Barb. She said, “The BJP cannot stand it if there is peace in Bengal.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mamata Launches Scathing Attack On BJP’s “Safe Haven For Terrorists” Barb, Says ‘Bjp Can’t Stand It..’

Kolkata: The recent arrest of the two key accused in the Bengaluru Cafe blast, who were tracked from Rameswaram to West Bengal’s Midnapore, has ignited a fresh war between the Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

During the election rally Dinhata in Cooch Behar, CM Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack at the BJP and stated, “safe haven for terrorists” under her rule. Ms Banerjee, a fierce and vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP, pointed out, “The men (who were arrested) are not residents of Bengal… they were hiding out here. They were arrested in two hours.”

“The BJP cannot stand it if there is peace in Bengal,” the Trinamool boss raged.

“Is Uttar Pradesh safe? Is Rajasthan safe? Is Bihar safe?” she asked of the crowd.

In response to the criticisms from the BJP, Kunal Ghosh, a prominent figure within the Trinamool party, underscored that even the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had recognized the proactive engagement of the state police.

“Their press release mentions cooperation of state police in arrests they made,” he asserted.

The central agency arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Taha, who are according to the agency are the key conspirators. Taha is the man who allegedly handled the logistics while Shazeb planted the bomb in the cafe. The agency traced them to Kanthi, or Contai, in Kolkata in the Purba Medinipur district.







