Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

PM Modi has claimed that the INDI Alliance has a plan to destroy nuclear weapons after its gets power.

बीजेपी के लिए पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह समेत सभी दिग्गज ताबड़तोड़ रैलियां कर रहे हैं. इसी क्रम में गुरुवार को पीएम ने उत्तराखंड के ऋषिकेश में जनसभा को संबोधित किया.

Barmer: In a big attack on the INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi has slammed the opposition parties and claimed that their ‘manifesto has made a dangerous declaration against the country that they will destroy India’s nuclear weapons.’

#WATCH | PM Modi in Rajasthan’s Barmer says, “…In the Congress manifesto, there is the stamp of Muslim League, which was the culprit of partition. Now another party, which is a part of the INDI alliance, in its manifesto has made a dangerous declaration against the country that… pic.twitter.com/zjkfV6btYm — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

PM Modi in Rajasthan’s Barmer says, “…In the Congress manifesto, there is the stamp of Muslim League, which was the culprit of partition. Now another party, which is a part of the INDI alliance, has made a dangerous declaration against the country that they will destroy India’s nuclear weapons. When two of our neighbours are armed with nuclear weapons, should our nuclear weapons be destroyed? What kind of an alliance is this which wants to make India powerless?”

PM Modi Talks About Article 370 Removal

Openly throwing a challenge at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Friday that the people of India would not spare them if they even thought of bringing back Article 370.

“To keep their grip on people, these parties created a demon, saying that if Article 370 is removed, Jammu and Kashmir would burn and it would break away from the country,” PM Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Udhampur.

“For the sake of power, they had built a wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. With your blessings, Modi has demolished that wall and buried the debris of Article 370 deep in the ground,” he added.

Challenging the Opposition that speaks of restoring Article 370, PM Modi said that if they do it, then people will not “even look at them.” Earlier this week, Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh, had also warned Congress, saying: “Don’t ever dare to change Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Although Congress can’t return to power again, if it happens by chance, I would warn Congress to not dare to change Article 370. Kashmir is part of India. Your (Congress) politics of appeasement is over now,” Shah said.

