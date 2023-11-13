National

Manipur: Centre Declares 9 Meitei Extremist Groups As Unlawful Associations for Period of Five Years

Photo of admin admin Send an email 13 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The PLA, UNLF, PREPAK, KCP, KYKL were declared banned by the MHA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) years ago and the latest action extends the ban by five years. – Manipur: Centre Declares 9 Meitei Extremist Groups As Unlawful Associations for Period of Five Years

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 13 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Congress Announces ‘Tulsi Yatra’ In Odisha To Protest Against ‘Mismanagement’ At Puri Temple

16 hours ago

Amit Shah Takes Swipe at Congress in Poll-Bound MP, Calls Them

18 hours ago

PM Modi Takes Swipe At Previous Telangana Governments, Says He Went To Hyderabad To ‘Atone For Their Sins’

20 hours ago

Haryana Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts To 18 As 6 More Succumb

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button