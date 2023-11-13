The Mission will be implemented through convergence of 11 interventions of 9 Ministries. For instance, under PMGSY, PMGAY, Jal Jeevan Mission etc. Some scheme norms will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations. – PM Modi To launch PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission on 15th Nov; Here’s All Details
Source
The Mission will be implemented through convergence of 11 interventions of 9 Ministries. For instance, under PMGSY, PMGAY, Jal Jeevan Mission etc. Some scheme norms will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations. – PM Modi To launch PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission on 15th Nov; Here’s All Details