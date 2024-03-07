Manipur Introduces New Rules For Employees Who Don’t Report To Work Without Valid Reasons

The official notice further added that there have been reports indicating that “many such officials so attached are not attending the offices to which they have been assigned or are not reporting for duty.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The policy decision by the Manipur government was taken as many offices in the state continue to witness reduced staff attendance amid the ongoing violence.

Imphal: The Manipur government has introduced a new policy for all employees who have not been reporting to offices “without valid and accepted reasons.” Called as “no-work, no-pay”, the policy decision was taken as many government offices in the state continue to witness reduced staff attendance amid the ongoing violence.

In this regard, a circular has been issued by the Chief Secretary (DP) Vineet Joshi which says “Officials under the State Government who are unable to attend office at their usual place of posting on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the State had been attached with Deputy Commissioners/line departments/field level offices to enable them to function therefrom, or for discharging such responsibilities as may be assigned to them, by the Deputy Commissioners concerned, or such authorities duly authorised in this regard.”

The official notice further added that there have been reports indicating that “many such officials so attached are not attending the offices to which they have been assigned or are not reporting for duty.”

The notice also stated that such actions constitute conduct unbecoming of a government servant and amount to dereliction of duty as per the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. The state government views this matter seriously, the notice further emphasised.

After issuing the notice, the Manipur government directed deputy commissioners and heads of departments to maintain a register to record the attendance of the aforementioned “attached officials,” as mentioned in the circular. They have also been instructed to submit an action taken report by March 13.

In the official notice, the state government also specified that the records, along with any reports of improper conduct, shall be shared with those responsible for disbursing the salary of the officials concerned.

The Manipur government said the principle of ‘No work, No pay’ will be applied to any official who has not reported to the authority to which they have been assigned, or who is not attending such offices without a valid and accepted reason.







