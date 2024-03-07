PM Modi In Kashmir: Tricolour Shadows Srinagar Stadium; Omar Abdulla’s Bold Claims | 10 Key Points

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Thursday for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit to the city, PM Modi will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ program at Bakshi Stadium where he will dedicate the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ worth Rs 5,000 crore to the people of the Union territory. The project aims to boost the agri-economy in Kashmir. People from far and near are reaching Srinagar and the otherwise sleepy winter city has come to life on Thursday with the first light of the day despite the morning cold. Ravinder Raina, President of BJP’s J&K unit, told reporters that he is expecting 2 lakh people to attend the rally.

Here’s All You Need To Know About Pm Modi’s Kashmir Visit:

• Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium is fully decorated with the tricolour ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

• police and security forces are using drones and CCTV cameras for surveillance, while foot patrolling has been intensified.

• All Schools along the route are shut, and board exams are postponed to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the high-profile event.

• Temporary ban on the flying of drones and quadcopters has been impose in Srinagar and the hill city has been designated as a “Temporary Red Zone” for any drone operations.

• Marine commandos have been deployed in Jhelum River and Dal Lake.

• According to BJP leaders of the city, they are expecting around one lakh attendees at the PM’s first rally in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

• National Conference leader Omar Abdullah slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allegedly coercing government employees to attend PM Modi’s rally in Srinagar.

• As per Abdullah, thousands of employees were forced compelled to gather before dawn and transported to the venue under threat of disciplinary action. He accused the government of orchestrating the crowd to give a false impression of support for the BJP, saying that attendees were not going by their will.

• Imran Aziz, a young singer from Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, has composed a song hailing PM Modi ahead of his visit. “Modi aayenge Modi aayenge, Kamal khilayenge, jhanda leharayenge,” lyrics of his song.

• Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh said that PM Modi has transformed the valley from a “terrorism capital” to the “tourism capital” of the country.