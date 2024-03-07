Check List of Routes to Avoid

The movement of vehicles from Panthachowk towards Sonwar and vice versa will be discouraged.

Srinagar Traffic Advisory

Srinagar Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions were imposed on certain routes in Srinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on March 7. During his visit, PM Modi will address a public rally at Bakshi stadium and dedicate to the nation about Rs 5000 crore worth programmes for boosting the agri-economy in J&K.

Check Full Traffic Advisory

As per the traffic advisory, the movement of vehicles from Jehangir Chowk till Rambagh and Rajbagh till Lala Ded Hospital-Tulsi Bagh route shall be restricted from 4 AM to 7 PM.

Movement of vehicles from Police Golf course, Hotel Lalit towards Gupkar and Ram Munshi Bagh will be restricted.

Motorists were asked to avoid travelling on Gupkar Road and use Dalgate Nehru Park Road to reach their destinations.

Motorists must avoid travel from Rajbagh-LD Hospital- Rambagh, Jehangir Chowk-Magarmal Bagh -Solina Route and GupkarRam Munshi Bagh–Sonwar Road stretch.

Local police said motorists planning to travel towards Jehangir Chowk from Rambagh & vice versa are advised to adopt interior roads and to use the alternate road from Rambagh-Hyderpora- Moominabad- Batmaloo road instead of Solina-Magarmal Bagh axis.

Bhim Sen Tuti, IG Traffic, said that the Jahangir Chowk–Solina–Ram Bagh stretch will remain restricted for the civilian traffic movement.

He also said that Raj Bagh–LD Hospital–Tulsi Bagh besides Gupkar Road upto All India Radio Srinagar office will also remain restricted for the civilian traffic movement.

Notably, these traffic restrictions will be in place from 4 AM up to 3 PM and from there onwards the movement will be facilitated in phase-wise manner.

Police said it is expected that all roads will be restored to their normal movement by 7 PM in the evening.

In the meantime, the authorities have urged the people to cooperate and better to avoid the specific routes for their own convenience.







